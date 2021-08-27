Cancel
Packers sign CB Rojesterman Farris

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers have signed CB Rojesterman Farris and released QB Jake Dolegala (DOLE-leh-gah-lah). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Friday. (roe-jess-ter-mun) Farris is a 5-foot-11, 179-pound, first-year player out of the University of Hawaii. He originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons in April 2020 as an undrafted free agent, but was waived during training camp. In 2021, Farris spent time with the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. He appeared in 49 games with 44 starts at Hawaii (2016-19), registering 171 tackles (121 solo), four interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 28 passes defensed.

