Spencer release date and everything we know so far

Kristen Stewart is a tiger in actor form, one of our most gifted and understated young performers. Her fearlessness is the casual kind, arriving without fanfare or advertisement—languid one minute and ready to leap the next, she’s a master of the slow blink. When the news came out that Jackie director Pablo Larraín had cast her as Princess Diana, it sounded as if genius had struck with the perfectly tuned tinkle of a sterling dinner bell. Stewart would be just the person to capture Diana’s coquettish vulnerability—and to wear the movie equivalent of her elegant and distinctive wardrobe , clothes that seemed to give the sad princess so much pleasure to wear that it made you feel grateful for the existence of sheep and silkworms. That poor woman, married to a dud prince and stuck in a meat grinder disguised as a royal family, deserved to have some joy in her life.