Impeachment: American Crime Story season 3 release date and more

"Playing someone real is a huge undertaking — playing someone who texts you is a completely different thing," says Feldstein in a joint interview with Lewinsky for The Hollywood Reporter. "I mean, I’m playing someone who sends me videos, and I’ll go to respond, and I’m fully wearing her hair. (Laughs.) But of course it was daunting because I just want to do right by her. All that matters to me is what she thinks." Lewinsky is a producer on Impeachment: American Crime Story. As she points out, it's unusual to have somebody being depicted so heavily involved in the depiction. "Listen, I had no idea how this was going to work, and neither did they," says Lewinsky. "It was a bit like an arranged marriage. They’re these people who are excellent at what they do, who have won tons of awards and who have made incredibly compelling programs that have taught us something as a society. Then here comes me, who hasn’t done anything in scripted TV but is supposed to have a role here, and I could see from their perspective why it would be both valuable and terrifying — in the same way that it was for me."