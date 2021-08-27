Impeachment: American Crime Story season 3 release date and more

Cancel
For fans of Ryan Murphy, it feels as Impeachment: American Crime Story (season 3 of the show) has been a long time coming. In fact, the series was first announced all the way back in 2019 and is only now making its way to our TV screens more than two years later.

U.S. PoliticsPosted by
People

Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky Have Secret Late Night Phone Call in New Impeachment Trailer

Impeachment: American Crime Story, premiering Sept. 7 on FX, will see Clive Owen star as Bill Clinton opposite Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky. As the premiere date for Impeachment: American Crime Story draws near, fans are getting another glimpse into Ryan Murphy's take on the infamous affair between White House intern Monica Lewinsky and former President Bill Clinton.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Chelsea Clinton Spotted For The First Time Days After Her Dad Bill Clinton's Affair With Monica Lewinsky Reemerges

Chelsea Clinton was seen for the first time just days after the infamous affair between her dad, the former President Bill Clinton, and Monica Lewinsky resurfaced. The mom of three went for a jog by herself around the Hamptons neighborhood. She was seen sporting a shirt from Hillside Country, a red hat, bike shorts, and Brooks running shoes while getting her workout in on Thursday.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Monica Lewinsky Shades Linda Tripp When Asked About Friendship, Reveals 'Greatest Regret'

"Plus, call me crazy, but I'm also partial to friends who don’t surreptitiously record our calls." Monica Lewinsky is getting candid in a new Q&A with Vanity Fair. The 48-year-old writer -- who is a producer on the upcoming series "Impeachment: American Crime Story" -- took the Proust questionnaire, answering a wide variety of questions, including what's her "greatest regret," "greatest fear" and "greatest achievement."
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Monica Lewinsky says the many apologies to Britney Spears are 'long overdue'

Monica Lewinsky, whose infamous affair with President Bill Clinton while she worked as an unpaid intern at the White House made her endless fodder for the media in the '90s, feels for Britney Spears, who kicked off her high-profile career in the same decade. And she's glad to see that, following the success of Framing Britney Spears, people like Spears's ex Justin Timberlake, comedian Sarah Silverman, blogger Perez Hilton and more have apologized for the jokes and jabs they made years ago.
Celebritiesleedaily.com

As ‘impeachment’ Approaches, Chelsea Clinton Goes Into Covering Up In The Hamptons

Chelsea Clinton was seen in a jog mood this fresh morning in the Hamptons as spotted by paparazzi. Throughout the Virus outbreak, the daughter of the ex-president has managed to be lowkey and rarely seen on the streets. Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter was photographed wearing a red and grey cap, a Hill Country Barbecue Market t-shirt, grey cycling shorts, and blue Brooks sneakers.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Monica Lewinsky should be seen ‘in a different light’ after being ‘silenced,’ ‘Impeachment’ star says

Beanie Feldstein never expected to get close to Monica Lewinsky as she prepared to revisit one of the darkest moments of the former White House intern’s life. The actress, who connected with the anti-bullying activist while playing her in "Impeachment: American Crime Story," told People (the TV show!) that she hopes the 48-year-old will finally be seen in "a different light."
Entertainmentasapland.com

‘American Crime Story 3’ Focuses on Bill Clinton Scandal

‘American Crime Story 3’ Focuses Bill Clinton Scandal. The New Season of the ‘American Crime Story’ has been announcing and one chapter is featuring the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky Scandal. It will be stream on the FX. The third season of American Crime Story focuses on the Women Stories....
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Monica Lewinsky Reveals Her Heartbreaking Thoughts About Britney Spears

Monica Lewinsky became a household name in the late '90s following her headline-making affair with President Bill Clinton while she worked as an intern at the White House. Decades later, she will revisit her scandalous past when Ryan Murphy's "Impeachment: American Crime Story" debuts on FX September 7. Lewinsiny, who also serves as a producer on the limited series, spoke to The New York Times about why it was necessary for her to tell her side of the story. "When you have made a colossal mistake like I did so early in your life, and lost so much because of it, the idea of making a mistake is catastrophic," she explained. "And yet in order to move forward, I have to take risks. I have to try things. I have to continue to define who I am."
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

FX’s ‘Impeachment’ Is “Origin Story for Today,” EP Says

FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story centers the women who were key figures in the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998. In telling that story, however, it also takes in the divided government of the era, the dawn of internet culture and a heavily competitive media landscape. “I think this is an origin story for today,” executive producer Brad Simpson said Friday during a Television Critics Association panel for the anthology series. “It was the beginning of some of the hyper-partisanship and tribalism we see today.” The limited series, which premieres Sept. 7, focuses on Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Beanie Feldstein and Monica Lewinsky have become close in their Impeachment: American Crime Story collaboration

"Playing someone real is a huge undertaking — playing someone who texts you is a completely different thing," says Feldstein in a joint interview with Lewinsky for The Hollywood Reporter. "I mean, I’m playing someone who sends me videos, and I’ll go to respond, and I’m fully wearing her hair. (Laughs.) But of course it was daunting because I just want to do right by her. All that matters to me is what she thinks." Lewinsky is a producer on Impeachment: American Crime Story. As she points out, it's unusual to have somebody being depicted so heavily involved in the depiction. "Listen, I had no idea how this was going to work, and neither did they," says Lewinsky. "It was a bit like an arranged marriage. They’re these people who are excellent at what they do, who have won tons of awards and who have made incredibly compelling programs that have taught us something as a society. Then here comes me, who hasn’t done anything in scripted TV but is supposed to have a role here, and I could see from their perspective why it would be both valuable and terrifying — in the same way that it was for me."
U.S. PoliticsDemocrat-Herald

REVIEW: 'Impeachment' dissects friendship betrayal in Lewinsky case

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” may be crafted to look like it’s the Monica Lewinsky story but it’s really a better peek at Linda Tripp, the woman who befriended and, ultimately, betrayed her. In the hands of Sarah Paulson, Tripp’s a determined woman who can’t understand why she was bounced from...
TV & Videosimdb.com

Night Teeth: Release Date, Cast, And More

You know what never gets old? Vampires! Sure, they tend to be hundreds (if not thousands) of years old, but it never really shows. They age like fine wine and never fail to as a source of entertainment. Netflix must've gotten the vampire-loving memo: not only have they claimed the entire "Twilight" saga for themselves, but they're also working on a vampire flick of their own. "Night Teeth" is weeks away from hitting the streamer and we're starting to get...

