How The He’s All That Cast & Cameos Pay Homage To The Original
Another day, another remake, reboot, or revival. This time, Netflix has turned She's All That into He's All That, which is now streaming. Rather than a high school boy betting that he can turn a nerdy, art-loving student into the prom queen, this time, a popular girl bets that she can turn a rebellious, photography-loving boy into the prom king. By the way, both movies are actually remakes, because the story is based on the play Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw.www.refinery29.com
