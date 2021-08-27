How The He’s All That Cast & Cameos Pay Homage To The Original

Well, I'm relieved. The announcement of a gender-switched version of 1999's "She's All That" from its original screenwriter (R. Lee Fleming Jr.) had me worried it would just replicate the worst elements of the original story of a popular high school boy making a bet that he can turn a dorky art student into a teenage dream girl. I'm still trying to forget the pizza scene and I know texting was not a thing back then, but the racing around at the big dance climax was annoyingly contrived. I also feared the remake might get all cutesy and meta, overdoing the references to the original in hopes we would not notice the lack of originality. Also, there was already was a gender-switched version back in 1999 called "Drive Me Crazy." It was hard to imagine there was anything more to add to a story that was itself a re-tread of "My Fair Lady," which was a re-tread of "Pygmalion." That's a lot of re-treading.