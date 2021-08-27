Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Ex-Congo public health minister accused of COVID-19 fraud

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Authorities arrested Congo’s former public health minister, Dr. Eteni Longondo, late Friday following allegations he misappropriated more than $1 million in funds allocated by the World Bank to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Longondo, who has maintained his innocence, was taken to the central prison of Makala following an hours-long court proceeding in Kinshasa, according to Inspector General of Finance Jules Alingeti.

It was not immediately known what specific charges Longondo faced or whether he had retained a lawyer.

The alleged acts of mismanagement came to light during investigations carried out at the Ministry of Health and the Central Bank of Congo, Alingeti said.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Longondo had sharply denied the allegations, stating that there has “never been any misappropriation of funds from Covid-19 at the Ministry of Health.”

Longondo had been appointed as health minister in 2019 and managed the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Congo prior to being replaced in April.

Congo has seen more than 54,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 1,053 deaths, though those figures are widely considered to be a vast underestimate because testing remains limited.

Vaccination efforts also faltered when the country decided not to use donated AstraZenica vaccines because of concerns about whether it was linked to fatal blood clots. The campaign has since resumed, though misinformation and apprehension about COVID-19 vaccines remains high.

Health officials also have had to grapple with other serious health crises including a measles epidemic that killed more than 7,000 people between 2019 and August 2020, and an Ebola outbreak earlier this year in Butembo.

In 2019, police arrested another former public health minister accused of misappropriating funds. Oly Ilunga denied embezzling any funds during a previous Ebola epidemic in eastern Congo, but was sentenced to five years in prison and has vowed to appeal the verdict.

___

Associated Press writer Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal contributed.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

559K+
Followers
308K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senegal#Covid 19 Vaccines#Ex Congo#Kinshasa#Ap#The World Bank#The Ministry Of Health#The Central Bank Of Congo#Astrazenica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
World Bank
Related
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Ex-Indonesian Minister Jailed for 12 Years Over COVID-19 Graft Scandal

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Former Indonesian social affairs minister Juliari Batubara has been sentenced to 12 years in prison over a COVID-19 graft scandal, the Jakarta Corruption Court ruled on Monday. The court said the former politician had received bribes in relation to the procurement of goods intended for COVID-19 social...
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan public health groups ask for support of COVID-19 orders

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Leaders of two Michigan public health associations called on community leaders to support local health officials under fire for making COVID-19 orders. The Michigan Association of Preventive Medicine and Public Health Physicians and Michigan Association for Local Public Health sent a joint letter to community leaders across the state seeking support for health officers working to control COVID-19 spread.
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Public Health Reports 29 New COVID-19 Cases, Child Hospitalized

Humboldt County Public Health confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases today — making 463 this week — while also reporting three new hospitalizations, including one of a child under the age of 10. In a press release, Humboldt County Public Health Director Sofia Pereira said it is vitally important local residents...
kdlg.org

35 active COVID-19 cases in the City of Dillingham, according to Public Health

The people who have tested positive are all currently in 10-day isolation periods, Dillingham Public Health said Friday. There are 35 active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Dillingham as of Friday, according to Dillingham Public Health. Nurse Gina Carpenter said those people are all currently in 10-day isolation...
Hillsdale, MIwtvbam.com

BHSJCHA issues Public Health Order on COVID-19 quarantine measures

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency Health Officer Rebecca Burns issued a Public Health Order on Friday which addresses COVID-19 quarantine measures. Effective immediately and until a further order by Burns, anyone who resides, attends school or is employed within Branch, Hillsdale, and St. Joseph Counties that...
Ontario County, NYMPNnow

Ontario County Public Health: 8 new COVID-19 cases Monday

HOPEWELL -- Ontario County Public Health is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases Aug. 23, including one child who is too young to be vaccinated. Only one of the cases was someone who had been vaccinated. Cases were reported today in Geneva, Canandaigua, and Clifton Springs, and 15 recoveries were also...
Tarrant County, TXtarrantcounty.com

TARRANT COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH REPORTS FOUR COVID-19 DEATHS

Aug. 24, 2021 - (Tarrant County) - Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today reports four COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman and a man from Fort Worth in their 70s, a man from unincorporated Tarrant County in his 60s, and a woman from Keller in her 20s. All had underlying health conditions.
Delaware County, IAMix 94.7 KMCH

Delaware County Public Health Releases Latest COVID-19 Stats

The number of people hospitalized in Delaware County with COVID-19 has climbed from last week. As of September 1st, six people are currently in the hospital compared to two people the week before. Delaware County Public Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday. They say as of September 1st,...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Boston

Ivermectin Is Not Effective Against COVID-19, Public Health Officials Say

BOSTON (CBS) — Public health officials are warning about another unproven treatment for COVID-19 that could put people’s lives in danger. It’s called Ivermectin and it’s used to treat parasites, mostly in animals but occasionally in humans. It also is used as a cream or lotion to treat head lice and rosacea. But now, some doctors are touting it as a treatment for COVID-19, even though there is no credible evidence that it works against viruses, including the coronavirus. Even the drug company that makes it, Merck, says it’s not effective against COVID-19. Yet the CDC is reporting a rising number of cases of overdose and misuse, including in some people who are actually taking formulations sold in farm supply stores. And it can be toxic. Not only can it cause vomiting and diarrhea, but it can cause low blood pressure, confusion, hallucinations, seizures, and death.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Vietnam COVID-19 outbreak tops 500,000, PM speaks on lockdowns

The Vietnam Ministry of Health today reported an additional 14,922 cases of COVID-19, with Ho Chi Minh City accounting for 8,499 alone. In addition to Ho Chi Minh City’s tally, significant number of cases were reported from Binh Duong (3,676), Dong Nai (986), Long An (564) and Tay Ninh (267).
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
WorldVoice of America

Amnesty: Hundreds of Women, Girls Raped in Ethiopia’s Tigray

A new report by human rights group Amnesty International says Ethiopian government forces and Eritrean forces have been systematically raping and abusing hundreds of women and girls in the conflict in the country's northern Tigray region. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Deadly ‘kissing bug’ that kills thousands needs to be taken seriously now

It’s the kiss of death for Latin American communities in the U.S. While health experts often warn of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying bugs, the deadly kissing bug — a k a the triatomine bug, which kills 10,000 people per year globally — continues to be overlooked in the U.S., as it disproportionately affects poor Hispanic communities. That alarming disparity is the subject of the new book "The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease."

Comments / 0

Community Policy