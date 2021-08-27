Cancel
Anti-vaxx police officer who had been taking horse worm medicine dies from Covid

By Graig Graziosi
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7Ko6_0bf7ff4Z00

A police officer who frequently voiced anti-vaccine sentiments and took horse dewormer in a misguided attempt to stave off the coronavirus has died from Covid-19 .

Captain Joe Manning, 57, of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office in Georgia died on Wednesday due to complications from Covid-19, according to local broadcaster WSAV.

Capt Manning was described as an "integral part" of the area's law enforcement community by Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley.

After his death was announced, Facebook posts in which he voiced anti-vaccine sentiments and promoted the Ivermectin animal dewormer were shared online.

In one post from 14 August, Capt Manning shared the location of a feed shop that carried the animal medication.

"Ok Folks, Wayne Feed and Seed has some liquid and paste Ivermectin, get it while supplies last," he wrote.

Ivermectin is generally used on horses and other animals to rid them of worms. Some forms of Ivermectin are prescribed by doctors for use by humans suffering from parasitic worms or lice.

The US Food and Drug Administration has urged Americans not to use the drug, as it does nothing to prevent the coronavirus and can lead to illnesses in humans.

"Even the levels of ivermectin for approved uses can interact with other medications, like blood-thinners. You can also overdose on ivermectin, which can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hypotension (low blood pressure), allergic reactions (itching and hives), dizziness, ataxia (problems with balance), seizures, coma and even death," the FDA wrote on its website.

The FDA noted that Ivermectin meant for humans is not interchangeable with the version intended for animals.

"You are not a horse. You are not a cow," the FDA posted on Twitter. "Seriously y'all. Stop it."

The drug has exploded in popularity among conservatives and anti-vaccine advocates, who see it as a viable alternative to taking the FDA approved coronavirus vaccines.

Fox News personalities including Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity have also promoted the drug to their viewers despite its risks.

“You have hydroxychloroquine, which of course got political and totally maligned, ivermectin, vitamin D, zinc — all of it’s good to take,” Ingraham said on her show.

Capt Manning discussed his use of the drug on Facebook and complained when the social media platform disciplined him for posting misinformation.

"I have been censured again in regards to posting an opinion on COVID and being one who hasn't been vaccinated," he wrote in July.

One of his posts included a button that said “I am not vaccinated” as well as the phrase “by choice and that’s my right.”

