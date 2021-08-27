Welcome to the Messiverse: What Lionel Messi's Crypto Endorsement Means for Athletes

“Art, like football, is eternal,” said Lionel Messi in an exclusive interview with ESPN. “Art is also evolving, and digital art (NFT) is another way to connect with the fans. That’s why I’m happy to be launching my first official NFT thanks to the efforts of BossLogic and Ethernity, who have designed these four series of collections based on their experience and criteria. I hope the fans will like them as much as I do.”