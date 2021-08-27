Cancel
Welcome to the Messiverse: What Lionel Messi's Crypto Endorsement Means for Athletes

By Andrew Rossow
Benzinga
“Art, like football, is eternal,” said Lionel Messi in an exclusive interview with ESPN. “Art is also evolving, and digital art (NFT) is another way to connect with the fans. That’s why I’m happy to be launching my first official NFT thanks to the efforts of BossLogic and Ethernity, who have designed these four series of collections based on their experience and criteria. I hope the fans will like them as much as I do.”

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

