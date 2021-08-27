Cancel
SI National NFL Writer Predicts 7-10 Season for 2021 Vikings When Picking Every Game

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 9 days ago

The 2021 Vikings are a very difficult team to predict.

The optimistic view is that a team that had a borderline top 10 offense last year brings virtually everyone back on that side of the ball while adding an almost absurd amount of veteran talent on defense. With Mike Zimmer coaching the defense and some improvements on the offensive line and in special teams, all the pieces are there for the Vikings to be a potential contender.

However, the pessimistic or skeptical view is just as valid. That involves pointing out the potential for worse injury luck on offense, the possibility that Kirk Cousins could miss time on the COVID list or otherwise underperform, and question marks on defense that include the pass rush, Anthony Barr's health, and Patrick Peterson's ability at this point in his career. Greg Joseph at kicker also isn't super inspiring.

Either viewpoint is understandable. That's why most people tend to meet in the middle and predict something like a 9-8 season for the Vikings. Nine is their over/under win total in Vegas. Most national power rankings have the Vikings somewhere in the middle of the pack as well, usually closer to 20 than 12.

From my observations, it seems like the national perspective of the Vikings is more pessimistic than the team's fanbase, which is a basic and normal phenomenon, but still worth acknowledging.

One example of that comes from SI's own Conor Orr, who sat down and predicted every game on the 2021 NFL schedule this week. When the dust cleared, he had the Vikings winning just seven games. Here's how their schedule plays out in Orr's piece:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThWZI_0bf7eyhl00

Orr has the Packers winning the division at 12-5, the Bears also going 7-10, and the Lions going 4-13.

Projecting the NFC North beyond Green Bay was difficult. The Vikings haven’t had the most harmonious of offseasons and appear to be gearing up for their quarterback to leave town (eventually). While the talent level is adequate enough for a playoff run, the NFC in general is crowded, with the West capable of sending three teams and the South maintaining a two-team stronghold as well. Outside of the major skill positions, which all feature elite talent, the Vikings are good everywhere else. While this is usually a recipe, when combined with a head coach as talented as Mike Zimmer, for success, the talent level in Green Bay demands something closer to exceptional across the board.

Listen, I get it! The Vikings need to earn respect after last year's debacle season. But for them to win the same number of games this season as last year despite the addition of a 17th contest, with eight new starters on defense and no more Dakota Dozier on offense, seems tough to believe. Barring a serious injury (or COVID situation) to Cousins or someone like Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter, or Harrison Smith, I don't see how the Vikings don't at least win 8 or 9 games this year.

Orr has the Vikings losing to the woeful Lions — at home, no less — for the first time in four years. He also has them losing to Sam Darnold's Panthers and the Cardinals. The schedule is tough, particularly in the second half, but it's tough to imagine the Vikings going 2-4 before the bye, even with their recent propensity for slow starts.

Maybe I'm buying into the defense's offseason transformation too much and Orr will turn out to be spot on.

But I think I'd take the over on 9 wins if I were a betting man, much less 7. We'll just have to see how everything plays out, starting in a little over two weeks.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

