Detroit, MI

FBI raids, proof of vaccinations, and remembering Baby Girl: The top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines this week

By Alex Washington
MetroTimes
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that our readers are still interested in what happened at the Birmingham Board of Education meeting last week, as a lot of you are still clicking to find out the identity of the man who flashed a Nazi salute during the meeting over mask mandates for student and staff. A few readers are also interested in the backlash Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido faced after photos surfaced from his birthday party earlier this month.

Texas StateMetroTimes

Jewell Jones tomfoolery, new Detroit restaurants, Whitmer slams Texas: the top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines

You guys must have been hungry this week, because a number of dining stories made our top 10 most-read this week, including articles about Detroit's new Sloppy Crab restaurant, a Korean fried chicken chain making its way to Michigan, and a story about marijuana-infused sparkling water that is expected to soon be available. Politics is also something our readers are interested in, with stories about the embattled Rep. Jewell Jones' latest antics, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reaction to the Texas abortion ban, and a Republican who believes Donald Trump's Big Lie also cracking the top 10. A 2015 cover story about suicide and the Belle Isle bridge also had a revived interest — but why?
Detroit, MIdeadlinedetroit.com

LeDuff: Detroit FBI Raids Show Very Little Has Changed in the Comeback City

And so too, apparently, are the bad old days of Detroit corruption that never really did go away. FBI agents in blue windbreakers and sunglasses surrounded city hall in an early morning raid Wednesday, their focus on two city council members: Scott Benson and Janeé Ayers. Meanwhile, dozens of other agents spread out across town to zipper off the councilmembers' homes while they seized computers and paperwork. They also raided the east side home of Benson's chief of staff.
Detroit, MIfox2detroit.com

4 arrested, charged by feds in Metro Detroit raids of suspected opioid dealers

DETROIT (FOX 2) - DETROIT - The FBI conducted raids in Metro Detroit Wednesday at different locations including the Book Cadillac Weston hotel. Four people were arrested and charged with orchestrating a nearly $800,000 illegal opioid distribution conspiracy. Charged in the indictment are: Dangelo Terrell Stephens, 38, of Detroit; Latasha...
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

Dutch Girl Donuts temporarily closes its Detroit shop

Early Tuesday evening, rumors began swirling on social media that Dutch Girl Donuts would close its doors for good. As speculation began to spread about the beloved doughnut shop’s fate, Dutch Girl Donuts took to its Facebook to inform its customers that it would close the doors to its Woodward store, but only temporarily.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Deadly ‘kissing bug’ that kills thousands needs to be taken seriously now

It’s the kiss of death for Latin American communities in the U.S. While health experts often warn of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying bugs, the deadly kissing bug — a k a the triatomine bug, which kills 10,000 people per year globally — continues to be overlooked in the U.S., as it disproportionately affects poor Hispanic communities. That alarming disparity is the subject of the new book "The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease."
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

British transgender couple say a nurse did not let them see their newborn baby

A transgender couple who went into hospital to visit their newborn baby said a nurse did not let them see their daughter because they were “not the legal parents”.Jake and Hannah Graf, from south London, said that they were both “nearly in tears” in the hospital car park after the nurse said that they would not be allowed to meet the baby girl.Millie was born just an hour prior to Mr and Ms Graf arriving at the hospital in Belfast in April 2020, in the early months of the Covid pandemic.A surrogate is the legal parent in the UK unless...
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
Texas StateNews Break

A Deadly Parasite Has Been Found In Texas

According to the CDC, the parasite (named Naegleria Fowleri) causes a brain infection and has been found in Texas, California, and other warm states. After swimming in central Texas, Laci and John's 10-year-old daughter Lily developed a fever and headache. But after doctors ran several tests, they discovered her symptoms were caused by a brain-eating amoeba (parasite) named Naegleria Fowleri. Sadly, Lily passed away in a Fort-Worth hospital a week later.

