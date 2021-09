Tonight the 7th person will be voted out of the Big Brother 23 house and it looks like this will be the 3rd successful “Backdoor” of the season. I put that in quotes since over the years – the backdoor has come to mean just the replacement nominee going home, but the true meaning is when someone does not get nominated nor plays in Veto and then goes up on the block & out the door. Travis (week 1) and Christian (week 5) both were traditionally backdoor’d and now we see it happening again, But this time, there was a lot of talk about flipping the vote. Will that happen? We’ll find out tonight.