Why Pure Storage Stock Rocketed Higher This Week

The company's results beat analyst estimates across the board.

Management's guidance looks promising, too.

The stock is up 25% over the past month.

What happened

Shares of enterprise data storage platform Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) jumped this week. By the end of the week, shares had risen about 23%.

The stock's gain was driven almost entirely by the company's stronger-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The tech company reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $497 million, up 23% year over year. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $469 million. Adjusted earnings per share also beat analysts' consensus forecast; the key adjusted profitability metric came in at $0.06, while analysts were modeling for $0.05.

"Our outstanding financial performance this quarter reflected strong sales execution and our long-standing practice of providing leading edge solutions and best-in-class services to our customers," CFO Kevan Krysler said in the company's earnings release.

Now what

Guidance was better than expected, too. The company said it expects fiscal third-quarter and full-year 2022 revenue of $530 million and $2.04 billion, respectively. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $495 million and $1.96 billion, respectively, for these periods.