Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo, CA

Cal Poly to Host Campus Comeback Sept. 18-28 for Returning Students

By Atascadero News
Posted by 
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrXpr_0bf7eVIo00

SAN LUIS OBISPO –– Cal Poly’s Student Affairs division will host Campus Comeback, a series of campus-wide events to be held Sept. 18-28 to help returning students re-engage with the Cal Poly community.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many students have been away from the Cal Poly campus for more than a year, while others haven’t had the opportunity to experience it at all. Campus Comeback will offer a wide selection of opportunities to help students find their sense of community, get familiar with the physical campus and surrounding area, and connect with faculty, advisors, and support services. Students will also have opportunities to learn about and sign up for clubs and organizations, meet classmates, locate key campus resources, and attend in-person social events.

“I am excited that we are able to offer this robust series of events to help returning students reconnect with the Cal Poly campus and all it has to offer,” said Keith Humphrey, vice president for Student Affairs. “Along with our traditional Week of Welcome for incoming first-year and transfer students, Campus Comeback will provide the foundational knowledge students need to thrive personally and academically.”

Campus Comeback features nearly 40 on-campus events, including a Spirit Day and Photo Contest on Tuesday, Sept. 21; multiple welcome events on Wednesday, Sept. 22, by the Center for Service in Action, LGBTQ Campus Life, the Gender Equity Center, Multicultural Center, Athletics, and many more; and a community resource fair on Thursday, Sept. 23, among several other re-engagement activities.

“We understand the challenges students have faced during the past year-and-a-half, and we are eager to create opportunities for them to find their own sense of community and belonging here,” said Joy Pedersen, Cal Poly’s dean of students. “This is a program designed for all students, but especially our second-year and returning students, many of whom were not with us physically last year and have yet to fully experience our campus and the surrounding San Luis Obispo community.”

Campus Comeback is coordinated by the Office of the Dean of Students and in partnership with numerous programs and departments. For more information and to view additional Campus Comeback events, visit the Campus Comeback page.

About Cal Poly Student Affairs

Student Affairs supports student success through the Cal Poly experience by promoting Learn by Doing opportunities, delivering student-centered programs, encouraging personal growth, and empowering students to live within a safe, healthy, inclusive, and supportive environment. For more information, visit studentaffairs.calpoly.edu.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
816
Followers
2K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Affairs#Host Campus Comeback#Lgbtq Campus Life#The Gender Equity Center#Athletics#Cal Poly Student
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Cuesta College Board Approves Vaccine Resolution

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Cuesta College will require vaccination for students, employees, and visitors to access its campuses and facilities. In a special meeting on Aug. 25, the San Luis Obispo County Community College District Board of Trustees voted 5-1 to approve Resolution 09-21, directing Cuesta College Superintendent / President Dr. Jill Stearns to develop administrative procedures for a vaccine requirement to be fully implemented by Oct. 15.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Greybots: Building a Legacy

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Greybots were started in 2002 by a group of high school students interested in STEM and engineering. They are a competitive high school robotics team that competes each year in the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition. This competition brings high school students from 34 countries around the world together to compete in a challenge given to them at the beginning of January.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Cuesta College Awards Over $350k in Scholarships

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Cuesta College awarded almost 500 scholarships to 346 students totaling $357,890 for the 2021-22 academic year. The Cuesta College Foundation hosted a virtual celebration on Aug. 6 to honor donors and student scholarship, recipients. Scholarship recipients are current students at Cuesta College, incoming transfers, and high...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

2021-22 AUSD School Year Off to a Great Start

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Unified School District (AUSD) Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. for their regularly scheduled meeting. Nicole Hider, the chairperson for Committee for Atascadero Public Schools (CAPS), announced that the organization is raising funds for Atascadero teachers and students with an online auction. A large variety of items are being auctioned off, including wine, home decor, ziplining, kayaking, an escape room, shopping, a Traeger grill, and more. The auction is open now, and the last day to bid is Aug. 22. Visit atascaderocaps.org to browse and bid on items. There are items for all budgets, with the lowest items starting at $15. This year marks the 15th anniversary of this event, and this year’s theme is “Calling All Superheroes.”
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

CAPS Celebrates 15th Anniversary Supporting AUSD

ATASCADERO — Committee for Atascadero Public Schools (CAPS) is holding its 15th Annual Event for Education from Aug. 17 to 22. This year’s theme is “Calling All Superheroes!” in recognition of our superhero teachers, students, donors, and volunteers. The event features an online auction with more than 90 prize packages,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy