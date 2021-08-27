Cancel
Economy

Cacao Chocolate Brand ChocXO Completes British Columbia Expansion

By ChocXO
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELTA, British Columbia — ChocXO, the high cacao chocolate brand made with simple ingredients, and low in sugar, announced today that it has completed the expansion of its facilities in British Colombia. The coveted chocolate brand expanded production space within its existing facility, while simultaneously adding additional warehouse space, to increase its automation and capacity by 40%. ChocXO also added a bar wrapping and automated caddy packaging line which enables the company to offer more snacking SKUs.

#Organic Chocolate#Chocolate Bar#Chocolates#Cacao Chocolate Brand#British#Delta#Chocxo#Syntegon#Bosch Vertical#Chocxochocolatier#Chocxochocolatiers#Canadian
