The 10 Best Milk Frothers to Buy for a Perfect Cup of Joe

All quarantine long, the one thing we missed the most was popping into our favorite coffee shop for a change of scenery and a soothing cappuccino. But let’s be real—those daily coffees add up! If you’re looking for that delicious barista taste but don’t want to shell out for it, there’s a perfect solution in the best milk frothers. Honestly, a creamy, artisan coffee drink just isn’t complete without one, and with the right option, you’ll be able to froth your milk in just a few quick minutes. But a great milk frother doesn’t come easy. With such an important task to perform, it’s crucial that the one you choose has a firm handle for an easy grip, is just powerful enough without throwing its contents around everywhere and is versatile enough to use on different drinks and types of milk (almond milk hot chocolate drinkers, I see you).