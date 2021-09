Lanford is going live again. ABC on Thursday announced that the cast of The Conners will perform Season 4’s Sept. 22 premiere live for both the East and West Coasts. This marks the veteran sitcom’s second live episode, following Season 2’s New Hampshire Primary-themed event. This time around, viewers will have the opportunity to “guest-star” alongside their favorite blue-collar family. The “You Can Be a Conner” sweepstakes, which launched Thursday, offers fans the chance to win a virtual appearance. Per ABC, “a Conner family member will call each lucky sweepstakes winner for a live conversation regarding how they deal with some...