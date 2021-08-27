Biden says booster could come at 5 months: What that means for COVID-19 vaccine boosters
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Will Biden administration health officials recommend you get a COVID-19 booster shot five months after you're fully vaccinated? Just last week, the Biden administration said it would push for a booster eight months after you receive your last jab. On Friday, however, President Joe Biden said health officials were evaluating whether a five-month gap would be more effective. "The question raised is, should it be shorter than eight months? Should it be as little as five months? That's being discussed," Biden said.www.cnet.com
Comments / 8