Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kerryon Johnson clears waivers

By Michael David Smith
NBC Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKerryon Johnson is now a free agent. Johnson, the running back who was placed on waivers by the Eagles yesterday, has passed through waivers unclaimed today. That makes him free to sign with any team, although he’s currently dealing with a knee injury and unlikely to play early in the season.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Detroit#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPopculture

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Back in NFL After Being Cut by Houston Texans

Jonathan Owens is back in the NFL. According to the Houston Chronicle, the boyfriend of gymnastics superstar Simone Biles returns to the Houston Texans as part of the practice squad. On Tuesday, Owens was cut by the Texans as the team was getting the roster down to 53 players. This comes after Owens and Biles celebrated their one-year anniversary together.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL cuts: Notable names who were released

Keeping the momentum alive in an NFL career is never easy. For some veterans, an injury can derail the progress, or a bad season or a bad scheme fit can start messing with the intellectual side of the game. Players just aren’t the same as they were during their heyday.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck is getting back out there on the football field

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is getting himself back out there on the football field. Not in the NFL, though, but as a scout team quarterback for Summit High School in Colorado. Luck called up an assistant coach at Summit he had met while at a ski resort in...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

WR Larry Fitzgerald heading back to Cardinals?

Nothing has officially changed as it pertains to the future of 11-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The veteran who turns 38 years old at the end of this month remains a free agent but, by all accounts, is welcome to re-sign with the Arizona Cardinals at any point assuming he wants to pursue winning a Super Bowl ring one last time.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLchatsports.com

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles legend to join Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears (Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports) For the second time in less than two weeks, a Philadelphia Eagles legend that will one day enter the franchise’s Hall of Fame has been mentioned in conjunction with the Chicago Bears. First came the news about Doug Pederson, the only man on Planet Earth that can say he was the head coach of a Super Bowl-winning Eagles team. He was seen at a Bears practice rocking Chicago’s team colors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy