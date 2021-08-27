Vt. attorney general backs Koffee Kup employees in fight over lost wages

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s attorney general is now involved in the latest twist to get former Koffee Kup Bakery employees the back pay owed to them. According to court documents, employees are owed close to $840,000 in paid time off after the business abruptly closed its doors in April. But those payouts have been delayed by an involuntary bankruptcy petition filed by several creditors that the defunct business also owes money to. Attorney General T.J. Donovan Friday filed a brief to appear in bankruptcy court in support of the employees.