Packers release Devin Funchess off IR with injury settlement

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Packers have elected to move on from Devin Funchess. According to multiple reports, Green Bay has released Funchess from injured reserve with an injury settlement. The Packers placed Funchess on IR earlier this week. He hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2019, when he played one game for Indianapolis and broke his collarbone. He then elected to opt-out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

