Legacies season 4: Omono Okojie (Cleo) promoted to series regular

cartermatt.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those wondering about Cleo’s future following the end of Legacies season 3, it seems as though we have an answer. As first reported by Deadline, Omono Okojie has been promoted to series regular for her role as the character. We last saw her walking through quite the mysterious doorway, and we know that some of her motivations are a little bit murky. Sure, she wants to stop Malivore, but so do a lot of other people on the show! We’re just not sure, in the end, if it is really worth the cost — in this case, it would mean killing off Hope after her Tribid powers were activated.

