Packers reach injury settlement with WR Devin Funchess

By Zach Kruse
Posted by 
 9 days ago
Veteran wide receiver Devin Funchess is no longer on injured reserve for the Green Bay Packers.

The team released him with an injury settlement on Friday, per the league’s transaction wire.

Funchess was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. The Packers will pay Funchess an amount equal to the expected time missed in accordance with his current hamstring injury. The team won’t have to pay Funchess his full salary while on injured reserve during the season, and Funchess will be released and become a free agent.

Injury settlements are used with players that are able to recover and play again during the season.

Funchess originally signed with the Packers in 2020. He opted out of the season but returned to compete for a roster spot in 2021. In the preseason opener, Funchess caught six passes for 70 yards. He injured his hamstring during joint practices with the New York Jets.

