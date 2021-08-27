Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR Daily Fantasy Helper: Coke Zero Sugar 400

By Kenyatta Storin
numberfire.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for an action-packed way to get your sports fix, NASCAR may be a great avenue to explore. Far from just driving in circles, some of the world's best compete nearly every weekend from February to November on tracks across America. NASCAR drivers are scored ultimately based on how they finish in the race, how many spots they advance from their starting position, and how many laps they finish and lead. Avoiding drivers who crash out of the race is a must, of course!

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Kaz Grala
Person
Daniel Suarez
Person
Joey Logano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#Chip Ganassi Racing#Sugar#Daytona#Talladega#Superspeedway#Xfinity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The ideal replacement candidate for Kyle Busch

With Kyle Busch done competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bubba Wallace would be a perfect replacement in a part-time role at Joe Gibbs Racing next year. For quite some time, Kyle Busch had made clear that he would be retiring from NASCAR Xfinity Series competition once he reached 100 career victories.
MotorsportsSporting News

NASCAR at Daytona results: Ryan Blaney wins second straight race in crash-filled Coke Zero Sugar 400

Ryan Blaney will be riding into Darlington and the playoffs with some serious momentum. A week ago, he won at Michigan for his second win of the season. On Saturday, he took the lead in overtime of a hectic Coke Zero Sugar 400 and was far enough ahead on the final lap to avoid a second big crash that took out most of the remaining field and earn win No. 3 of 2021 at Daytona International Speedway.
Motorsportsnbcsportsedge.com

Latest Lines: Coke Zero Sugar 400: Joey Logano is biggest mover

The week began with a favorite and a couple of drivers near the 10/1 mark, but Daytona International Speedway is a difficult track to handicap and there were quite a few drivers listed at +1600 – almost as if that were a placeholder until early money started to flow. By...
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400 Runner-Up Chris Buescher Disqualified Following Post-Race Inspection

NASCAR racers are gearing up for the playoffs now that the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race is in now in the books. This means that we’ll be seeing 16 different drivers like Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr. for the postseason finale. One driver that has since been disqualified is the runner-up for Saturday’s race in Daytona, Chris Buescher.
MotorsportsNJ.com

NASCAR Coke Zero 400 Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers

Our NASCAR betting expert previews and offers his Coke Zero 400 predictions for the race at Dayton International Speedway scheduled for Saturday in Florida. The regular-season finale in the NASCAR Cup Series takes place with a 400-miler at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday. While 15 of the 16 berths in...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How 8 NASCAR drivers feel about ditching Indianapolis' oval for new road course race

The upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway marks a major change for the premier series — and one that some drivers aren’t too pleased about. After 27 years of racing on Indy’s iconic 2.5-mile oval — which also hosts the legendary Indianapolis 500 over Memorial Day Weekend — NASCAR’s top series is making the jump to Indy’s 14-turn, clockwise 2.439-mile road course. It’s an exciting doubleheader kind of weekend for racing fans with IndyCar and NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series racing Saturday, followed by the Cup Series’ Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.
Michigan StateSporting News

Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Complete results from Sunday's race at Michigan

The winner of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway didn't have the lead for very many laps. But Ryan Blaney did have it after Lap 200, the final lap of the FireKeepers Casino 400. Blaney led the final eight circuits after getting out front on a restart, the only laps he led all day. He won a drag race to the checkered flag with some nifty blocking of second-place driver William Byron.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

NASCAR Cup Series playoff primer: Schedule, points, TV info

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin Sunday night with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Over the 26-race regular season, we saw: Michael McDowell score a dramatic first Cup win in the Daytona 500; Kyle Larson firmly re-establish himself in NASCAR and lead Hendrick Motorsports in its return to dominance; Aric Almirola jump from 27th in points to the playoffs with an upset at New Hampshire; and Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, last year’s winningest drivers, both go winless.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

One Spot! One Shot! Final NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Position up for Grabs During This Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

One race – Saturday’s (Aug. 28) Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway – and one spot remains for a driver to make the 2021, 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Talk about intense pressure!. Entering the summer classic, NASCAR’s regular season finale, 15 drivers have secured their position in...
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400: How, When to Watch the Final Race of Regular Season

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season will wrap up its 2021 regular season tonight with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona National Speedway. There is a limited amount of drama going into tonight’s race with all but one playoff spot locked up. Still, if NASCAR fans want to watch the final race of the Cup Series season, it will be on NBC at 7 p.m. ET. Though there isn’t much at stake in the race compared to what comes next, it should still be an exciting and fun event to watch. NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick needs at least 31 points tonight to secure the 16th playoff spot. Fellow driver Austin Dillon is also making a push for the final spot but he will need assistance to make it to the postseason.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Darlington Raceway

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Daytona International Speedway. – Starting Position; Austin Dillon will start the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 from the 35th position on Saturday afternoon. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy