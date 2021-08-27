Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago sues DoorDash and Grubhub for ‘unfair and deceptive’ practices

By Adi Robertson
The Verge
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Chicago has sued food delivery services DoorDash and Grubhub for allegedly using deceptive and unfair tactics that hurt restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic. The two lawsuits accuse the services of a panoply of misconduct, including falsely advertising delivery services for restaurants without their consent, charging misleading fees to customers, and hiding the costs that they added to a meal.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Illinois Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maura Healey
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Washington Dc#Lawsuits#Consumer Protection#Verge#The Doordash Platform#Chicagoans#Dc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban claim control of Panjshir as evacuation flights await clearance

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed victory on Monday over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul, completing their takeover of the country following the stunning capture of Kabul last month and the chaotic withdrawal of foreign troops. Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy