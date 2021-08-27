Volunteer firefighter dies of COVID in Georgia. ‘His heart was definitely on serving’

Two Georgia elementary school teachers who taught in different districts passed away from COVID-19 just one day apart, according to local media reports. Brian Mainor and Rashida Kimmons, two Lowndes County teachers, were both unvaccinated. They were honored by their respective schools after their deaths earlier this month. Mainor was a teacher at Hahira Elementary School for almost thirty years and was described in a Facebook post by the school as a “fun, caring, compassionate person.” Mainor died on Aug. 18 after he was taken to a hospital with breathing issues and flu-like symptoms. Kimmons died on August 19. The S.L. Mason Elementary School teacher had just celebrated her birthday when her husband, Adolphus Kimmons, said her health worsened. “Get regular check-ups, see a doctor, don’t be afraid to go to the doctor,” he was quoted as saying by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Kimmons’ husband says one of the last things she asked about was her students.