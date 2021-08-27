Ex-Congo public health minister accused of COVID-19 fraud

BOSTON (CBS) — Public health officials are warning about another unproven treatment for COVID-19 that could put people’s lives in danger. It’s called Ivermectin and it’s used to treat parasites, mostly in animals but occasionally in humans. It also is used as a cream or lotion to treat head lice and rosacea. But now, some doctors are touting it as a treatment for COVID-19, even though there is no credible evidence that it works against viruses, including the coronavirus. Even the drug company that makes it, Merck, says it’s not effective against COVID-19. Yet the CDC is reporting a rising number of cases of overdose and misuse, including in some people who are actually taking formulations sold in farm supply stores. And it can be toxic. Not only can it cause vomiting and diarrhea, but it can cause low blood pressure, confusion, hallucinations, seizures, and death.