HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are just shy of 11,000 COVID-19 cases in Houston-area schools as this week comes to a close. The growth rate is still above 12%. Conroe ISD continues to see some of the most COVID-19 cases reported daily in the Houston region, with 112 new cases since Thursday afternoon. Overall, the district has 30 cases per 1,000 students based on the latest enrollment data available.