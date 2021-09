The pandemic seems like a perfect topic for the master of horror. It is no secret that Bangor's own Stephen King is a very outspoken person about pretty much everything. He has been very critical of not only former President Donald Trump, but also as a part-time resident in the Sunshine State of Florida, he has had some choice words for Governor Ron DeSantis, and his handling of the current explosion of Covid-19 cases there. "Not The Brightest Bulb In The Chandelier" was one quote.