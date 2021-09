There’s a reason tropical vacations are so popular. Brilliant sunshine, white sand beaches, aquamarine waters as far as the eye can see; the tropics are a little piece of paradise here on earth. A vacation to a tropical paradise isn’t just beautiful; it’s good for the mind, body, and soul. However, these glorious getaways are often inaccessible, due to location, cost, and logistics. But here’s the thing: there are some truly wondrous natural oases right here, in America. These are places that will have you checking your passport to make sure you are, in fact, still in the U.S. From desert retreats to inland islands, and everything in between, you’ll discover a tropical paradise when you visit these 17 natural oases in America.