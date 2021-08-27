Halo Infinite dynamic background and profile theme will take your console to Zeta Halo

The new Halo Infinite dynamic background for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners is like taking a little trip to Zeta Halo every time you hit the dashboard. The new dynamic theme is freely accessible to all owners of the new-gen Xbox consoles, assuming you're connected to the internet and freshly updated. This video from The Verge's Tom Warren shows what you need to do to get your Xbox all set up for the newly revealed release date in December: head to Settings, then General, then Personalization, then scroll all the way down to Dynamic Backgrounds, and finally you'll find the Chief waiting for you at the end of all the background options.