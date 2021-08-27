Saints Row video shows more gameplay and a character customization tease

Saints Row is back; the return of the saga is a reality eight years after the last installment and will be the February 25, 2022 when we can enjoy it on PC and consoles. Just a few days ago we saw the announcement trailer during Gamescom 2021, and now we have the opportunity to take a look at the city of Santo Ileso Thanks to Volition, the studio responsible for the title, which took the opportunity to explain one of the most important decisions for this reboot: to return the franchise to its own origins, ensuring that the design of the most recent characters limited creative possibilities. Next we leave you the complete video.