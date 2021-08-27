Cancel
Saints Row video shows more gameplay and a character customization tease

By Connor Sheridan
 9 days ago

A new Saints Row video gives us a fresh look at gameplay and a behind-the-scenes exploration of what it means to reboot the clown prince of open-world action. The "Welcome to Santo Ileso" trailer from developer Volition takes you on a seven-minute tour of the game, complete with gameplay snippets that show what it looks like in action - while we're still waiting for a more extensive, uninterrupted look at what it really feels like to play the new Saints Row, this is a welcome followup to the CGI trailer which debuted at Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2021.

