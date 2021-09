We're edging close to the release of Trippie Redd's anticipated Trip At Knight and it seems that the rapper is preparing himself to share the album's release date. Back in February, Trippie delivered his Neon Shark vs. Pegasus project, the deluxe version of Pegasus, and he's been busy working on his next effort. The rapper teased a Lil Durk collaboration just a month later, and now, we see that the two midwest artists did link in the studio as Trippie has shared the tracklist to Trip At Knight.