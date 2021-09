After over a year of pandemic-induced shutdowns, first-year students are excited to navigate a seemingly normal campus environment buzzing with parties and in-person classes. Four first years, who requested anonymity due to possible repercussions, spoke to The Daily Pennsylvanian about their largely positive New Student Orientation experiences during a new wave of the pandemic. Unafraid, students are largely unmasked while outside and many are attending large Greek life parties and other on-campus social events.