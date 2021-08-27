Cancel
Toledo, OH

More than 120 workers to be laid off at Toledo Transmission

WTOL 11
 9 days ago
More than 120 employees at GM Toledo Transmission Operations will be laid off by the end of September.

An adjustment to the production schedule for the 6-speed RWD transmission at the plant will result in the layoffs of 122 production employees (16 permanent and 106 temporary) effective September 27, according to a memo from Plant Executive Director Eric Gonzales.

The memo cites GM's review of customers' needs and market demands as the reason for the layoffs.

"We are communicating this now well in advance of the effective date to give our employees time to plan accordingly," Gonzales writes. "We will continue to communicate in the upcoming weeks as details become available or business conditions change."

In May and June of this year, workers received notice of layoffs due to a national semiconductor shortage .

