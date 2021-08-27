California stimulus checks start going out: How to check if you qualify and for what amount
California residents who qualify for the state’s second round of stimulus checks may see their payment arrive as early as Friday, according to officials. Under the expansion of Golden State Stimulus payments (known as GSS II), eligible Californians could receive as much as $1,100 from the state. It’s anticipated that two out of three residents will benefit from the program, which is meant to help Californians impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.www.kget.com
