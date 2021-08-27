Cancel
Amazon is working on a buy-now-pay-later option

By D. Wollman
Engadget
 9 days ago

Amazon is getting into buy-now-pay-later. The company just announced a partnership with Affirm, a major player in the BNPL space. Starting soon, customers at checkout will see the option to pay in a series of monthly installments on purchases of $50 or more. In a statement, the companies said they have already begun testing the feature with "select customers." It's unclear how many people might see this option early, or in what markets. The companies also did not say when this feature would roll out more widely.

