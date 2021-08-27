Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Drops an Epic Cinematic and Gameplay Screens
Earlier this year we got our first tease for Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, a new tactical RPG from publisher Frontier Developments and Winnipeg, Canada’s (Hometown pride!) Complex Games. It was certainly intriguing, but didn’t reveal a whole lot of hard info. Well, now we’ve got a fresh look at the XCOM-style strategy courtesy of an epic new cinematic and a handful of actual gameplay screenshots. The cinematic shows the pious and mysterious Grey Knights preparing for battle with some pretty gnarly opponents, and frankly, the odds don’t look good. Check it out for yourself, below.wccftech.com
