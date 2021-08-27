Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Drops an Epic Cinematic and Gameplay Screens

Konami has released a brand new trailer for eFootball this week during Gamescom 2021 as we get a better look at the incoming gameplay. Along with the trailer, the team behind it released more information about all of the features and improvements that will be introduced into this game, as they look to provide the most realistic experience possible for every league they're currently doing business with. We have all the info below along with the trailer as we wait to hear when the game will be released this Fall.