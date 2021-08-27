Cancel
Pueblo, CO

Mask order starts Monday in Pueblo schools as COVID cases continue to rise

Pueblo Chieftain
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone age 2 and older will need to wear a mask indoors at child care centers, youth camps and pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade schools in Pueblo County starting Aug. 30. The Pueblo Department of Public Health and the Environment issued a new public health order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 and highly contagious variants in the community by requiring masks for all involved with public child care situations.

www.chieftain.com

