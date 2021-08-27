Special Weather Statement issued for Hudson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hudson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hudson and New York (Manhattan) Counties through 600 PM EDT At 500 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Secaucus. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Union City around 535 PM EDT. Upper West Side around 600 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH