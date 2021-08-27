Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Powhatan, Western Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Amelia; Powhatan; Western Chesterfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Chesterfield, north central Amelia and south central Powhatan Counties through 530 PM EDT At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Chula, or near Amelia Courthouse, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Moseley, Chula, Skinquarter, Pilkinton, Clayville, Winterham and Genito. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH