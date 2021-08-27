Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 459 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Glen Burnie to near Severna Park, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Annapolis, Riviera Beach, Naval Academy, Magothy River, Dobbins Island, Severn River, Fort Smallwood State Park, Pinehurst, Gibson Island, Sillery Bay, Bodkin Point, Glen Burnie, Severna Park, Pasadena, Arnold, Lake Shore, Ferndale, Parole, Green Haven and Linthicum. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH