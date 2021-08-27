Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Windham County in northern Connecticut Northern Tolland County in northern Connecticut Northeastern Hartford County in northern Connecticut South central Hampshire County in western Massachusetts Southeastern Hampden County in western Massachusetts * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 457 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Springfield, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Chicopee, Enfield, Westfield, Holyoke, Vernon, Agawam, West Springfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, Longmeadow, Suffield, East Longmeadow, Ellington, Tolland, Wilbraham, Coventry, Stafford, Somers and East Windsor. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH