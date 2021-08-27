Special Weather Statement issued for Ben Hill, Lee, Turner, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Ben Hill; Lee; Turner; Worth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Turner, northeastern Lee, northwestern Ben Hill and northwestern Worth Counties through 545 PM EDT At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Ashburn, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ashburn, Worth, Sycamore, Warwick, Rebecca, Amboy, Turner Co Airport, Dakota, Sibley, Doles and Oakfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH