Mr. Douglas Lee “Doug” Banks, age 76, a lifelong resident of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. He was born Oct. 23, 1944 in Mansfield to Holland and Lerline Banks who have preceded him in death. Mr. Banks retired from the City of Covington as a Building Inspector after a career that spanned 35 years. He enjoyed old movies, raising rabbits, and chickens, working with horses, and being with his grandchildren. Mr. Banks was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Newborn. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by six of his siblings.