Coldwell Banker EvenBay Adds Nix to Real Estate Team
WARREN, Ohio – Coldwell Banker EvenBay Real Estate this week welcomed Michelle Nix to its team of real estate professionals. Nix resides in Niles and provides real estate services to clients across the region. Before moving to the Mahoning Valley, she lived in California where she was a business owner and real estate agent. She is no stranger to the Coldwell Banker brand as this is where her real estate career began.businessjournaldaily.com
