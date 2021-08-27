Special Weather Statement issued for Dougherty, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Dougherty; Terrell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Dougherty, Lee, southeastern Terrell and northwestern Worth Counties through 530 PM EDT At 446 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Turner City, or 7 miles east of Albany, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Leesburg, Albany, Smithville, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Walker, Warwick, Sasser, Bronwood, Chokee, Stocks, Radium Springs, Forrester, Lockett Crossing, South Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Palmyra, Acree and Olivers Mill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH