Jeffrey Scott Gouge, age 62, of Covington, Georgia, passed into Heaven on Saturday, July 31, 2021, after a struggle with Parkinson’s disease and related complications after being bedridden for months. Scott was born Nov. 27, 1958, Thanksgiving Day, in Atlanta to James Howard and Peggy Jean Gouge. He was a devout Christian who loved Jesus and knew the Bible well. Praying for others was a passion that he always enjoyed. Scott’s devotion to his mother after his father passed away in 2011 was always a constant. He was an avid reader and learning was something that came easily to him, leading to his excelling in school and earning an Associate’s Degree from Perimeter College. Scott loved their cat Willie and was a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves. Survivors include his mother Peggy Gouge, brothers John Gouge and wife Laverne of Covington and Brian Gouge and wife Monica of Roswell. A visitation for Scott will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, from noon to 1 p.m. at Eternal Hills Funeral Home. Funeral services will occur on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Eternal Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Cody McNutt officiating. A burial occurred Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery, 1836 Rockbridge Rd., Stone Mountain, GA 30087. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at eternalhillsfuneralhome.com for the Gouge family.