17% Increase in Half-Year US Clean Power Installation for Nearly 10GW Added

By Brian Wang
nextbigfuture.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US installed 9.915 GW of wind, utility-scale solar, and battery storage capacity in the first half of 2021. The American Clean Power (ACP) Association shows that second-quarter installations rose by 13% on the year after 5,620 MW of capacity was put on stream. The country added 2,226 MW of solar, 2,824 MW of wind, and 570 MW of battery storage capacity, marking quarter-on-quarter increases in each segment. The highest growth was registered for battery storage installations, which is up 439% sequentially.

