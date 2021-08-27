Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Judge Blocks Florida Governor’s Order Banning Mask Mandates

By KDWN Newsroom
KDWN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Florida school districts may impose mask mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper on Friday agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on the mandates is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. The governor’s order gave parents the sole right to decide if their child wears a mask at school. Cooper’s decision came after a three-day virtual hearing and as at least 10 Florida school boards voted to defy DeSantis and impose mask requirements with no parental opt-out. The governor’s office said Cooper’s decision was not based on the law and it will appeal.

kdwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Governor#Mandates#Gov#Ap#Leon County Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Taliban claim control of Panjshir as evacuation flights await clearance

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed victory on Monday over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul, completing their takeover of the country following the stunning capture of Kabul last month and the chaotic withdrawal of foreign troops. Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in...
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
Posted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
Posted by
The Hill

Fauci says Pfizer booster shot likely approved by Sept. 20, Moderna to follow

Anthony Fauci on Sunday said the Pfizer-BioNTech shot will likely be the only approved COVID-19 vaccine booster by Sept. 20, the date the Biden administration previously recommended for beginning to administer booster shots for all fully vaccinated individuals. When asked by guest host Weijia Jiang on CBS’s “Face the Nation”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy