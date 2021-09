In this week’s Barber Brief, Alicia Barber discusses three projects she’s been watching that are included on this week’s City Council agenda. Read the full missive here. As I write this, I want to send out my very best wishes for the health and safety of all those suffering from the horrible California wildfires and the dense smoke that’s choking our region, with particular gratitude for those firefighters on the front lines, concern for the unhoused and unsheltered, and empathy with my fellow parents wrestling with school cancellations.