RFK’s Son Favors Parole For Father’s Assassin, Sirhan Sirhan

By KDWN Newsroom
KDWN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (AP) — The youngest son of U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy says he’s in favor of paroling his father’s assassin. Douglas Kennedy said Friday at Sirhan Sirhan’s parole hearing in San Diego County that he was moved to tears by the killer’s remorse. He said he should be released if he’s found to not be a threat to others. Sirhan was up for parole for the 16th time in the 1968 killing. Prosecutors are not at the hearing in San Diego County and are not opposing Sirhan’s release. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón says the parole board is best at evaluating if an inmate is rehabilitated.

kdwn.com

